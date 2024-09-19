Indian-American CEO Shares 'Worst' Air India Business Class Experience, Airline Refunds Him

He also expressed frustration over the food and amenities

Air India is under scrutiny again after Anip Patel, CEO of CaPatel Investments, shared his disappointing business-class experience on social media. The Indian-American CEO took to Instagram and TikTok to express his disappointment with his non-stop flight from New Delhi to Chicago, calling it his "worst" flying experience. He described the journey as a "nightmare" and condemned the first-class cabin as the worst he'd ever encountered.

In the video, Mr Patel gave viewers a tour of the subpar amenities, highlighting issues such as loose compartment parts, torn and damaged surfaces, and several stains on the recliner seat. He also expressed frustration over the food and amenities and complained about the lack of in-flight entertainment and Wi-Fi on the 15-hour flight.

''I recently endured a 15-hour non-stop flight from Chicago to Delhi, and it was far from pleasant. I had heard negative things about Air India in the past, but I was hoping the recent changes under new management would improve the experience—unfortunately, that wasn't the case. There was no Wi-Fi, and the in-flight entertainment was down for the entire flight. The first class was in poor condition—unclean, with leftover food and trash still in the cabin, and everything looked worn out or broken. It was a pretty frustrating experience overall. Be aware if you're flying with them,'' he wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Mr Patel's video has gone viral, sparking widespread criticism of Air India's service standards. One user wrote, ''I cannot for the life of me imagine why anyone would ever want to fly Air India. I stay away from this airline irrespective of the sector.''

Another commented, ''I love Air India - warms my heart whenever I see it on the tarmac but yes similar experience when flying with them. Hoping that as their new planes roll out they become a better brand again.'' A third said, ''Awful. Someone needs to hold these airlines accountable….enough is enough.''

Mr Patel later revealed in the comments section of his Instagram post that Air India refunded the full amount of $6,300 (Rs 5.2 lakh) without him filing an official complaint. He expressed satisfaction saying: "They made it right in the end."