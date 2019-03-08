Indian Air Force Poem On Twitter Is A Cryptic Message To Pakistan

The strike was carried out after a Jaish bomber killed over 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama (File)

The Indian Air Force on Friday tweeted a Hindi poem from its official Twitter handle in which it sent out a message to Pakistan that India had to send its Mirage 2000 jets across the Line of Control as Pakistan had crossed all limits. The poem, penned by Bipin Allahabadi, also gave a stern warning to Pakistan to mend its ways.

The poem in Hindi says that a fighter whose name is ''Mrigmarichikaa" (Mirage) had to cross over the boundaries as someone had crossed all limits.

"Ab neend kaise aayegi unko, thoda sa jhakjhor aaye hain unko," the poem reads, which means ," how will they get sleep now, we have given jolted them". The lines can be construed as a jibe at Pakistan, referring to India's pre-dawn aerial strike that destroyed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's training camp in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The strike was carried out last month after a Jaish bomber killed over 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama in a suicide attack.

हद सरहद की



आज किसी ने सरहदें पार की,

क्योंकि किसी ने सारी हदें पार की।

उस लड़ाकू में, जिसका अर्थ मृगमरीचिका है,

एक हक़ीक़त, गयी रात हमने बयाँ की।

आज किसी ने सरहदें पार की...



. .. विपिन 'इलाहाबादी', २७ फरवरी २०१९ pic.twitter.com/9nymkFLzhk — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 8, 2019

The poem says that we have crossed the boundaries this time and touched the adversary in a unique way to warn him to mend his ways.

In a massive escalation after the strike, India and Pakistan fighters jets clashed near the LoC. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who shot down a Pakistani F-16, had been captured after his MiG 21 also took a hit. He was released after nearly 60 hours in captivity.

With inputs from ANI