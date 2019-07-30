Pilot Does 'Wing Suit Skydive' From 8,500 Feet, In A First For Air Force

Wing Commander Tarun Chaudhri became the first Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot to do a wingsuit jump.

He attempted the jump during Kargil Diwas celebrations in Jodhpur on July 21.

The jump was accomplished by Mr Chaudhri from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8500 feet.

"Wg Cdr Tarun Chaudhri SC achieved a milestone by accomplishing WINGSUIT SKYDIVE JUMP on 21 July 19. This is the First IAF Wing Suit Skydive Jump by a pilot who has flown and captained the same type of helicopter," tweeted Indian Air Force.

The feat is the deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF , be it adventures or operations.



"The feat is the deepest imprint of ethos and professionalism of IAF, be it adventures or operations. Congratulations & Touch the Sky with Glory!!!," the organisation said in another tweet.

This is the first flying wingsuit jump demonstration at an organised gathering by Indian Air Force.

Kargil Diwas celebrations were held at Air Force Station in Jodhpur on July 21 and 22.



