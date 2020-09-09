India Will Retaliate If Its Defences On Heights Are Breached: Top Sources

For over 2 weeks, Chinese action has been focused on the south bank of Pangong lake. (Representational)

India will retaliate if its defences on heights are breached, sources told NDTV today after repeated Chinese provocations at the Line of Actual Control, the de facto border with China. "Nowhere are we under-prepared presently," top government sources told NDTV.

The Chinese, the officials said, will "try to do something to regain lost ground", and their action is "being controlled by their top, not local exuberant commanders".

"Why the Chinese are opening so many fronts, we don't understand," sources said. The army has put barbed wire on the Indian positions. "If Chinese try to cross it'll be crossing a red-line," sources said.

The Indian Army is now dominating the heights on Chinese deployment on Finger 4, which is located on the north bank of the Pangong lake, sources said.

For more than two weeks, the Chinese action has been focused on the south bank of Pangong lake.

Currently, of the 50,000 Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, 5,000 to 7,000 soldiers are stationed in South Pangong. The distance between soldiers on Finger 4 is a "few hundred meters"

There were two major incidents of Chinese provocation at Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 feet, on August 29 and 31. India said the Chinese have been attempting to change status quo from a new area, the South Bank of Pangong. India was prepared and was able to thwart these attempts, said the government.

On August 31 was a daytime operation during which Indian soldiers were surrounded by Chinese soldiers trying to regain heights.