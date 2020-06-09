Temperature Remains Over 40 Degrees Celsius In Several Parts Of UP

Jhansi registered the highest temperature in UP with 42.5 degrees Celsius (Representational)

The mercury continued to remain over 40 degrees Celsius in several parts of Uttar Pradesh today, the weather office said.

Jhansi registered the highest temperature in the state with 42.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

The maximum temperature in Lucknow was 39.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 27.4 degrees, the weather department said.

The mercury rose to 42 degrees Celsius in Allahabad, followed by 41.6 degrees in Agra, 41.5 degrees in Kanpur and 41.2 degrees Hamirpur.

Aligarh registered a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 40.3 degrees in Fursatganj and 40.1 degrees in Varanasi. Orai in Jalaun district and Sultanpur recorded a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather will most likely remain dry over the state, it added.