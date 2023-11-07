Firecrackers At Eden Gardens Match Kill 'Voice Of Regence', Police Horse

A fireworks show was held during the India vs South Africa match at Eden Gardens.

'Voice of Regence', a horse of Kolkata Mounted Police, died of heart attack after being spooked by the sudden bursting of firecrackers at Eden Gardens following the India-South Africa World Cup match on Sunday. According to a report in Times of India, the horse was on duty outside the cricket stadium with its handler Animesh Chakraborty. The horse was aged 5 years and 10 months. The firework display took place outside Eden Gardens because Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) wanted to celebrate the 35th birthday of Virat Kohli, the outlet further said.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Mounted Police officials said the horse was in "traumatic shock" after the sudden burst of crackers. It even galloped away after hearing the sound of fireworks.

"It was a racehorse that was inducted into Calcutta police earlier this year. On Sunday, it went galloping along Plassey Road at full speed hearing the crackers and then it hit two or three vehicles and crashed on the road," the outlet quoted one of the officers as saying in its report.

When the police came to rescue 'Voice of Regence', it was lying on the road and wasn't moving.

Cricket Association of Bengal secretary Naresh Ojha told The Telegraph that they had "prior permission from the Pollution Control Board and Calcutta Police" to burst firecrackers.

The Times of India report said at least 150 aerial firecrackers were released over five minutes from 8.33pm.

The horse's handler tried to control it, but was unable to do so.

A veterinarian tried to revive the horse by performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but couldn't. 'Voice of Regence' was declared dead at 10.30pm.