India vs Lockdown: Over 100 Protesters Detained In Bengaluru Amid Agitation Against Citizenship Act

Protesters came out against the Citizenship Act despite restrictions imposed by the government.

More than 100 protesters were rounded up and taken into custody by the police in Karnataka's Bengaluru even as people came out in hordes to agitate against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday despite a ban on large gatherings imposed by the authorities until January 21.

Police also cracked down on protests in other parts of the state, including Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Mysuru and Ballary, detaining hundreds of people.

Eminent historian Ramachandra Guha was among those detained by the police near the city's Town Hall. "Please don't provoke citizens and mislead them into violating orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. Education, banks and markets will remain functional. All transport services will be available as usual," the Bengaluru City Police had tweeted earlier in the day.

Police commissioner Bhaskar Rao also sent out an appeal to people, asking them not to "mar daily life in an international destination". Even as protests raged, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officers to assess the situation.

Mr Guha was bodily dragged away by police while he was in the middle of an interview with the press at the Town Hall protest. "I have been detained by police for holding a poster of Mahatma Gandhi and speaking about the constitution to the press," the 61-year-old told NDTV, after he was detained with 30 others at the spot.

He also accused the police of working under directions from the central government. "We are protesting non-violently against a discriminatory law in a disciplined way. Look here, everyone is protesting peacefully. Have you seen any violence?" he asked.

Many eminent personalities, including Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, expressed shock over the police action. "This is shocking, and reflects the total lack of understanding of an individual's fundamental freedom to express dissent. A peaceful protest should not be mishandled in this manner," she tweeted.

On Wednesday, Mr Yediyurappa had declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the Citizenship in the BJP-ruled state. "I would like to tell our minority Muslim brothers that this law will in no way affect you. Protecting your interests is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

