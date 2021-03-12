India, US, Japan, Australia Plan In-Person Quad Summit By End Of Year

"At the leader level, we will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021," the statement said.

US President Joe Biden plans an in-person summit with leaders of Australia, India and Japan this year, a joint statement said, as they urged a "free, open" region amid concerns about China.

"We commit to promoting a free, open rules-based order, rooted in international law to advance security and prosperity and counter threats both in the Indo-Pacific and beyond," said a joint statement released by the White House after a virtual summit.

"At the leader level, we will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)