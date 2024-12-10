"Every 3rd Fugitive, Terrorist Wanted By India Hiding In US": Government

Every third fugitive from the Indian government is taking shelter in the United States, making it a 'safe haven' for criminals and terrorists, the Home Ministry told Parliament Tuesday.

Junior Home Minister Nityanand Rai said 65 of 178 pending extradition requests by investigative agencies for criminals and terrorists are under consideration by the US government, with whom a treaty was signed in 1997. However, from 2002 to 2018, only 11 requests had been honoured.

Among those not honoured so far is the extradition of David Coleman Headley, a Lashkar operative charged as one of the main accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

However, that of Tahawwur Rana, another key suspect, is in the final stages.

"As per records from Ministry of External Affairs, 65 requests for extradition of fugitive criminals made by India are under consideration of US authorities," Mr Rai said in the Lok Sabha, adding the data was for the past five years and, in that period, only 23 requests had been met.

According to the Home Ministry, the government has been making concerted diplomatic efforts to extradite others suspected of criminal and/or terrorist activities. "Till date, India has signed extradition treaties with 48 countries/territories and entered into agreements with 12 countries."

Mr Rai said the government is looking to conclude more such treaties with as many countries as possible, so as to ensure fugitives do not escape justice. He said those who had sought refuge in the US are wanted in cases of murder, extortion, child abuse, and financial fraud.

Prominent names include gangsters like Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, and Lawrence Bishnoi, who authorities believe masterminded the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and that of former Maharashtra politician Baba Siddique in October this year.

Another high-profile gangster is Anmol Bishnoi - the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi - who was arrested in the US last month. He is accused of plotting and executing terror attacks and the targeted killings of prominent personalities from the film and business worlds.

The NIA had added him to its most-wanted list and offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.