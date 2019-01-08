India Takes Over Operations Of Part Of Chabahar Port In Iran

India, Iran entered into a formal 10-year contract for equipping and operating the port.

The government announced on Monday that India has taken over the operations of a part of the Chabahar Port in Iran. The takeover marks the first time India is operating a port outside its territory.

The takeover of operations was done during the Chabahar Trilateral Agreement meeting between Indian, Iranian and Afghanistan's officials on December 24, the Shipping Ministry said in a statement.

"This step marks the beginning of a long journey. India has written a history with its engagement in Chabahar and is now leading the regional cooperation and joint efforts to support land-locked Afghanistan," it said.

India started talks with Iran on Chabahar Port in 2003. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two countries for the development of the port in May 2015. It was later translated into a formal 10-year contract for equipping and operating the port.