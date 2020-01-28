India Summons Pak Diplomat, Protests Hindu Woman's Kidnapping: Sources

India alleges that Hindus are discriminated against in neighbouring Pakistan.

The Union government today summoned a senior official from the Pakistan High Commission to register its protest against the alleged abduction of a Hindu woman midway through her marriage ceremony at Hala city in the neighbouring country's Sindh province two days ago.

The 24-year-old was said to have been abducted by residents with the help of local police personnel on Saturday. According to sources, she had already been married off to a Pakistani man by the time her family members managed to lodge a complaint.

Condemning the incident, the government asked the Pakistan government to investigate the matter and "act with urgency" to bring the perpetrators to justice. It also said that the Imran Khan government was duty bound to ensure that the country's minorities, which includes the Hindu community, are protected and provided for.