India Successfully Testfires Quick Reaction Surface To Air Missile

India successfully test-fired short-range Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) off Odisha coast on Tuesday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test-fired two missiles from a test facility at Chandipur in Balasore district.

The missiles were fired from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch unit, said sources.

The missile, which has a strike range of about 30 km, is capable of killing aerial targets, tanks and bunkers, sources added.

The success came hours after the India Air Force launched strikes on terror camps along the Line of Control, eliminating "a very large number" of terrorists and their trainers.

The Defence Ministry congratulated DRDO for successful test-firing of indigenous QRSAM demonstrating robust control, aerodynamics and maneuvering capabilities.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman conveyed her appreciation to the team on achieving all the main objective.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated DRDO for achieving the feat.