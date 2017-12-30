India Still Not Sure Why River Siang Turned Black, Muddy

Earlier this week, China officially stated the Siang River in Arunachal Pradesh may have turned muddy due to a series of earthquakes in Tibet in November. Beijing also alerted India of possible massive floods in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam due to the formation of massive landslide dams that might burst.However, India is still not sure why the river turned black and muddy.In a written reply shared in the parliament on December 28, Union Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Ram Meghwal categorically stated the union government has conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities.In his reply, the union minister claimed the change of Siang's water colour at Tuting where the river enters India from China may be due to excessive silt.The minister, in his reply, also referred to the sudden change in the water level of the river at its entry point into India at Tuting, and said the drop in water flow is about 5 per cent.Citing the possible reason, the union minister said, "The reason for the change in water of river Siang may possibly be because of any land or earthquake or any other activity in upstream region of Tuting site across the international border with China for which information is not available. An exact reason is not known as yet."The minister has, however, not mentioned anything on the landslide dams formed on the Chinese side and the possible downstream threat in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh of a massive flood.