India, Singapore Take Part In Naval Drill In South China Sea

India and Singapore's naval drill in the South China Sea will last till May 22.

The Indian Navy conducted military exercised in the South China Sea with its Singapore counterpart today. Navy's two ships-Kolkata and Shakti took part in the bilateral naval exercise with Singapore, along with long range maritime patrol aircraft Poseidon-8I.

The naval exercise will last till May 22.

Singapore's navy will be represented by RSN ships Steadfast and Valiant, maritime patrol aircraft Fokker-50 (F-50) and F-16 fighter aircraft.

On successful completion of IMDEX 19, a biennial maritime defence show, INS Kolkata and INS Shakti will continue their stay at Singapore to participate in the annual SIMBEX-2019 scheduled from May 16 to 22, the Navy said in a statement.

The harbour phase of SIMBEX-19 was conducted from May 16 to 18 that included various planning conferences, simulator based warfare training, war-gaming, courtesy calls to dignitaries of RSN Navy, sporting events and deck reception on board Kolkata.

"The sea phase of SIMBEX 19, scheduled to be conducted in the South China Sea from May 19-22, will include various maritime combat exercises such as firing on aerial, surface targets, advanced aerial tracking, coordinated targeting exercises and tactical exercises on surface, air scenarios," the Navy said.

Since its inception in 1993, SIMBEX has grown in tactical and operational complexity.

The annual bilateral exercise saw its progression from traditional anti-submarine exercises to more complex maritime exercises such as advanced air defence operations, anti-air, surface practice firings, tactical exercises, the Navy said.

"Indian Navy ships participation in International Fleet Review (IFR) at Qingdao, China as part of the PLA (Navy) 70th anniversary celebrations and ADMM-plus MS FTX also reflects the government of India's ''Act East'' policy and the Indian Navy's efforts to unite nations through the oceans," the Navy said.

