India Sends Another Ship To Cyclone-Hit Mozambique To Assist Relief Work

More than 400 people have died in the affected nations until now, according to officials.

India will send another ship loaded with relief materials to Mozambique, one of the three countries along with Zimbabwe and Malawi severely affected by Cyclone Idai, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced.

India will send INS MAGAR to Mozambique containing medicines, dry provisions, ready-to-eat meals, daily essentials, and clothing items.

"This would cater for approximately 1,000 persons for seven days. In addition, 500 kg of epidemic-related medicines and 400 tonnes of rice has also been loaded on the ship," a press statement issued on Saturday from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) read.

The ship is expected to sail in the next two to three days, the press release added.

Over the last several days, India has sent three ships-- INS Sujata, ICGS Sarathi and INS Shardul-- to undertake humanitarian efforts in cyclone-hit Mozambique.

The statement added that the Indian naval crew has rescued more than 192 people affected in the cyclone. The Indian Navy has set up medical camps in the area that has provided assistance to 1,381 persons.

Assistance is also being sent to Zimbabwe and Malawi, two other countries hit by the cyclone, the press note said.

More than 400 people have died in the affected nations until now, according to officials. The figure is set to rise as bodies are being discovered as floodwaters recede.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.