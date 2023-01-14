Watch: India Remembers The Irreplaceable, Inimitable Kamal Khan

Kamal Khan was honoured at a ceremony in Lucknow.

Eminent citizens, friends, and family gathered in Lucknow on Saturday to pay tribute to NDTV's award-winning journalist Kamal Khan, who died last year on this date.

Among those in attendance were Roop Rekha Verma, a prominent social activist and former professor at Lucknow University, Deepak Kabir, a theatre personality and activist, and Himanshu Bajpai, a storyteller, author, and journalist.

"He used to report on the Ram temple with as much sincerity as he would report on stories about the Haj. This is why Kamal bhai received tributes from the children of Varanasi to people in Delhi, to sand artists in Puri," NDTV India Managing Editor Manoranjan Bharti told the gathering.

Known for his outstanding reportage of Uttar Pradesh politics and elegant language, Kamal Khan died at his home in Lucknow last year after suffering a heart attack. He was with NDTV for over three decades.

He is remembered as a legendary reporter whose work stood out for its perceptiveness and integrity, and how he delivered hard truths with poetic dexterity.

As a news anchor, Kamal Khan was the picture of poise and expertise, and his language was famous for its trademark elegance.

Lakhs of people, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav and Congress's Rahul Gandhi, mourned his death, saying he was an immaculate journalist and masterful storyteller.

Fellow reporters said they relied on him for the news, and the political leaders his reportage covered and held to account.