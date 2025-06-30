India Nears Starlink Rollout as SpaceX Clears Regulatory Hurdles

India is on the cusp of a major leap in digital connectivity as SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service inches closer to operational status in the country.

In an exclusive conversation, Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), which is India's space regulator, confirmed that most of the regulatory and licensing requirements for Starlink have been addressed.

The final approvals are expected to be wrapped up in the coming days.

The meeting between Dr Goenka and Gwynne Shotwell, who is President & COO of SpaceX, held during the latter's recent visit to India, focused on resolving outstanding issues related to authorisations.

While the groundwork is nearly complete, Dr Goenka emphasised that several technical and procedural steps remain before the service can be launched. "Even after authorisation, it will take a few months for the service to become operational," he noted.

Starlink is one of three major players preparing to offer satellite-based broadband services in India. Alongside OneWeb and SES, Starlink aims to bridge the digital divide by delivering high-speed internet to underserved and remote regions, including rural villages and mountainous terrain.

Dr Goenka expressed optimism that the combined efforts of these providers will significantly enhance internet accessibility across the country.

The potential impact of satellite internet in India is substantial. With traditional broadband infrastructure often struggling to reach remote areas, satellite connectivity offers a scalable and efficient alternative. The government's push for digital inclusion aligns with these developments, and IN-SPACe is playing a pivotal role in facilitating private sector participation in the space ecosystem.

This development also comes at a time when India's space sector is witnessing rapid growth and international collaboration. The entry of global players like SpaceX into the Indian market underscores the country's strategic importance in the global space economy.

While the rollout of Starlink in India is not immediate, the regulatory progress marks a significant milestone. As the final steps unfold, the promise of satellite-based internet bringing connectivity to the farthest corners of India appears closer than ever.

Dr Goenka's remarks reflect a broader vision of inclusive digital growth, powered by space-based technologies and international cooperation.