'India Makes No Distinctions Between Religions,' Says PM Modi

Speaking at an event in New Delhi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi said the teachings of the Buddha were based on humanity and the country was proud that the philosophy had originated here.
"India has never had a history or tradition of attacking others' ideology or country. We have also never tried to create a distinction between religions," PM Modi said while speaking at an event organized by the Ministry of Culture.
"In today's world, humanity and compassion had become even more relevant," PM Modi added.
He also presented the "Vaishakh Sammaan Prashasti Patra" to the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, and the All India Bhikshu Sangha, Bodh Gaya.