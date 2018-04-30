"India Makes No Distinctions Between Religions," Says PM Modi Humanity and compassion had become even more relevant in today's world, the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said that it is a matter of pride that Buddhism originated in India. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India made no distinction between religions and had no history of attacking other countries or schools of thought.



Speaking at an event in New Delhi on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi said the teachings of the Buddha were based on humanity and the country was proud that the philosophy had originated here.



"India has never had a history or tradition of attacking others' ideology or country. We have also never tried to create a distinction between religions," PM Modi said while speaking at an event organized by the Ministry of Culture.



"In today's world, humanity and compassion had become even more relevant," PM Modi added.



The Prime Minister offered "Sangh Dana" (donation) to Buddhist monks from countries such as Japan, Sri Lanka and Vietnam who were present at the event.



He also presented the "Vaishakh Sammaan Prashasti Patra" to the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, and the All India Bhikshu Sangha, Bodh Gaya.





