India Is Fundamental Pillar Of Multilateralism: UN's Antonio Guterres

On his maiden visit to India as the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres Monday said it is impossible to build a multipolar world without a very relevant role of India.

He also lauded India saying it is becoming a fundamental pillar of multilateralism.

"India is becoming a fundamental pillar of multilateralism, and at the same time, as we want a multipolar world, it is impossible to build a multipolar world without a very relevant role of India," Mr Guterres said.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the UN House, Mr Guterres said India is now becoming a global power, and is batting for a comprehensive approach towards development.

He said the United Nations should work with India, support its development plans and back its leadership in regard to climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mr Guterres arrived Monday as the head of the world body and his visit coincides with the commencement of events marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The UN chief will meet the top leadership of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is likely to discuss key global issues such as climate change and terrorism during his three-day visit.

Ahead of his visit, the UN chief told PTI that India is an "important partner" of the UN in countering terrorism and preventing violent extremism.

Mr Guterres also said there are plans to step up cooperation between the UN and India on strengthening capacity in combating terror financing.

During his visit, Mr Guterres will participate in the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention and call on PM Modi Tuesday.

He will also deliver a lecture at the India Habitat Centre on the theme of 'Global challenges, global solutions'.

On Tuesday, the UN chief will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and participate in the second re-invest and first assembly of the International Solar Alliance, and energy ministers meet of the Indian Ocean Rim Association member countries.

On October 3, Mr Guterres will attend the 'Champions of Earth' ceremony and meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The same day, he will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar and leave for New York in the early hours of October 4.

Mr Guterres had visited India in July 2016, just months ahead of the election for secretary general.