India In Talks With Fiji For Broader Security Support

Indian naval ship Sahyadri was visiting Fiji after participating in Hawaii's Rim of the Pacific Exercise

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal today said that the Indian government is holding talks with the Fiji Navy on the possibility of providing broader security support to the island country.

According to Fiji village website, Mr Sapkal said they were working on with the Fiji Navy as part of a partnership to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Indian naval ship Sahyadri, which was on a visit to the island nation, entered the Port of Suva earlier this week. The ship was visiting Fiji after participating in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise in Hawaii, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the visit, the Indian naval ship personnel interacted with their Fijian counterparts and the ship had an "Open Day" for the general public yesterday.

A medical camp was also organized in collaboration with the Fijian government where doctors from both the countries jointly held free health screening today.

Officers from the Indian ship, the Fiji military forces and Indian High Commission also participated in mangrove and sandalwood planting activities.

Sahyadri is the third and latest ship among the Shivalik Class of indigenously built stealth frigates and forms a part of the Eastern Fleet of the Indian Navy.