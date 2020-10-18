India Has Crossed Covid Peak, Says Government-Appointed Panel

A government-appointed committee has said that India has crossed the coronavirus peak and predicted that the epidemic will end by February 2021. The committee, however, said protective measures must continue.

The total number of infections by the time the epidemic ends in February 2021, would be about 105 lakh (10.5 million), it said. Currently India's total infections stand at 75 lakh.

In the absence of lockdown in March, India's total deaths could have exceeded 25 lakh by August this year, the committee said. Currently, the country has logged 1.14 lakh fatalities.



The committee was appointed to come out with "Indian National Supermodel" -- a mathematical model for Covid-19 -- that can shed light on the likely trajectory of the pandemic in India.