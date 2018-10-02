India Going Through Unprecedented Crisis: Yogendra Yadav

Speaking at the Swaraj India's first national council meet, Yogendra Yadav alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to impose 'two-nation theory" on this country once again.

All India | | Updated: October 02, 2018 23:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
India Going Through Unprecedented Crisis: Yogendra Yadav

Yogendra Yadav said there is a threat to India's national 'swadharma' (way of life).

New Delhi: 

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the country was going through a period of unprecedented crisis where citizenship was being defined on religious lines.

Speaking at the Swaraj India's first national council meet, Mr Yadav alleged that the Narendra Modi government was trying to impose 'two-nation theory" on this country once again.

"There is a threat to India's national 'swadharma' (way of life). It is for the first time in the history of independent India that citizenship is being defined on religious terms," Mr Yadav said in a statement.

"If the elections are fought on the issues of kisan-naujawan (farmer-youth), the country will move forward. (But) if they are fought on the issue of Hindu-Muslim, the country will take a giant leap backwards. Our democracy is facing a threat from those sitting in power," he said.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the primary challenge in front of the country was to ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party's defeat in the upcoming elections. "Our democracy and civilization will face a threat if BJP is re-elected to power."

Hundreds of workers from all over the country took part in the meet and a political resolution was passed on 'The crisis of republic, challenge of elections and Swaraj India's responsibility' after a detailed discussion.

At the end of the meeting, the party elected a 40-member national executive.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Yogendra YadavSwaraj India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas Suresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................