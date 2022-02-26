India Explains Move To Abstain From UN Vote On Ukraine Invasion

All member states must engage in dialogue to settle differences and disputes and this was "given up" in the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis, India told the UN Security Council as it abstained from voting on the US-sponsored resolution against Russia's aggression on its western neighbour.

The resolution did not pass since Russia, which is a permanent member and President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto. The resolution received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, including by India, China and the UAE.

"India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in India's explanation of vote in the Council.

"Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution," Mr Tirumurti said.

The draft resolution, co-written by the United States and Albania, was sponsored by several other nations including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom.

As expected, Russia, a permanent member of the 15-member powerful Security Council, used its veto power and the resolution failed.

Still, the debate offered the chamber an important opportunity to voice its condemnation of President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch a full-scale offensive against Russia's neighbor.

"Let me make one thing clear," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the vote. "Russia, you can veto this resolution, but you cannot veto our voices, you cannot veto the truth, you cannot veto our principles, you cannot veto the Ukrainian people."

Russia, which currently holds the rotating Security Council presidency, will likely face another vote on a similar resolution before the wider UN General Assembly which could be passed by a substantial margin, although it would be non-binding.

"Make no mistake, Russia is isolated. It has no support for the invasion of Ukraine," said Britain's ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward.