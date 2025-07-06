"India Doesn't Work Under Pressure": Industry Body Ahead Of US Trade Deal

India does not take any decision under pressure from any country, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National President Rajiv Memani has said, asserting that New Delhi's interest will always be a priority as it nears a trade deal with Washington.

"The industry wants a trade deal between India and America but it is important that this trade deal is in India's interest. The Indian government does not take any decision under the pressure of any country," Mr Memani said in an interview with NDTV.

His remarks came as equity investors are preparing for an eventful trading week ahead as the 90-day suspension period of the reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on a dozen of countries, including India, ends on July 9. An additional import duty of 26 per cent was announced on Indian goods entering the US. A positive outcome from the trade negotiations could further lift market sentiment, particularly benefiting trade-sensitive sectors.

"Our assessment is that if this interim trade deal happens, it will benefit India in labour-intensive sectors such as textile and apparel. We also expect gains in engineering goods, the auto component sector and chemical items. If these sectors are to be included in the trade deal, then discussions can be held through price control and quantitative restrictions," Mr Memani said.