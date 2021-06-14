India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: Delhi Unlock; All Shops In Markets, Restaurants Open Today

COVID-19: Delhi eases curbs from today. Shops, restaurants, malls to reopen (File)

With coronavirus numbers in Delhi dropping to a three-month low, all market activities are allowed from today, but with certain restrictions as part of the phased unlock plan of the Delhi government.

Weekly markets have also been allowed but with 50 per cent vendors and only one market per day will function in each municipal zone. Salons can open but spas will remain shut.

Government offices can open with full capacity, private offices with 50 per cent capacity. Delhi Metro and buses will run at 50 per cent capacity.

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut.

