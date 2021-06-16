India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: Centre Says, Anyone 18+ Can Walk In For CoWin Registration, Vaccination

Coronavirus: The US death Count from Covid-19 surpassed 600,000 on Tuesday (File)

Anyone over the age of 18 can walk in to the nearest vaccination centre to get registered on the CoWIN digital platform and be inoculated against COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said Monday afternoon.

It is not mandatory to pre-register online or book an appointment to get the vaccine, the government said, as it seeks to increase the pace of vaccinations and tackle the 'vaccine hesitancy' it has blamed for the slow rollout of vaccines in parts of the country, including rural areas.

Meanwhile, the US death count from the coronavirus disease surpassed 600,000 on Tuesday, although officials lauded progress towards a return to normality as its world-leading vaccination program promised to turn the page on one of the worst health crises in American history, AFP reported.

The United States has racked up by far the largest national death count -- ahead of Brazil and India -- after a heavily-criticized early response to the pandemic, but has since organized among the world's most effective immunization drives.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases: