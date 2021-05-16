India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: Bengal Reports Highest One-Day Covid Deaths At 144

Coronavirus Cases in India: Bengal has reported 13,137 deaths and over 11 lakh cases so far.

West Bengal reported 144 new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Saturday - its highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic - as the proportion of coronavirus tests coming back positive also reached an all-time high of 9.8 per cent.

With 19,511 new cases reported, the number of daily infections came below 20,000 after 10 days. The state has reported 13,137 deaths and over 11 lakh cases so far.

Thirty-five new fatalities were recorded in North 24 Parganas, followed by 30 in Kolkata. The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Deaths in Maharashtra linked to COVID-19 remained worryingly high on Saturday, signalling that even though the daily infections have been declining lately, the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.

On Friday, Maharashtra, which had been consistently logging over 60,000 daily Covid cases last month, reported less than 40,000 cases after several weeks. Today, the daily Covid cases dropped further -- the state logged 34,898 cases.

