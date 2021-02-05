Nearly 50 Lakh Vaccinated So Far, Highest Beneficiaries From Uttar Pradesh

Over 61% of vaccinated beneficiaries are from eight states/UTs, according to the Health Ministry.

Nearly 50 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country till now with over five lakh vaccinations (more than half a million) conducted in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said today.

Over 61 per cent of vaccinated beneficiaries are from eight states/UTs, it said.

Of the 49,59,445 beneficiaries, the highest number of 5,89,101 or 11 per cent of the vaccinations were reported from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 3,89, 577 in Maharashtra and 3,84,810 in Rajasthan.

In a statement, the ministry said that in the last 24 hours, 5,09,893 people were vaccinated in 11,184, while a total of 95,801 sessions have been conducted so far.

This morning, India recorded 12,408 daily new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 tally past 1.08 crore according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

"India's total active caseload continues to follow a consistent downward slide. The total Active Cases have dropped to 1.51 lakh (1,51,460) today. It is less than total deaths recorded (1,54,823) till today. The active caseload consists of just 1.40% of India's total Positive Cases," it said.

At 7,828 cases per million population, India's cases are amongst the lowest in the world. This count is much higher for countries like Russia, Germany, Italy, Brazil, France, UK and USA.

"17 states/UTs have a lower case per million population than the national average. Lakshadweep has the lowest average of 1,722 cases per million among all States and UTs," the government said today.