Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total 3.22 Crore Covid Cases In India, Over 4.31 Lakh Deaths

India reported 32,937 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, besides 417 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest health update. The country's active caseload currently is 3,81,947, the lowest in 145 days. The active cases constitute 1.18% of total cases, lowest since March 2020.

Across the country, 3,14,11,924 in total have recovered so far, with 35,909 patients recovering during last 24 hours. The recovery rate now stands at 97.48%, the highest since March 2020, according to the health ministry.

So far, 54.58 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with 1743114 doses being administered during the last 24 hours, they said in Monday's update.

The number of cases with the Delta Plus variant of the disease has reached 76, data released on Monday showed. Of these, 10 had received both doses of one of the Covid vaccines and 12 the first, the government has said.

Overall, 10 new cases of highly infectious Delta Plus variant were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the data.

Of the 13 known strains of the Delta Plus variant, Maharashtra has till now reported three -- Ay.1, Ay.2, and Ay.3.

Aug 17, 2021 06:06 (IST) Centre Curbs Export Of Covid Rapid Antigen Test Kits Over Third Wave Concerns

The government on Monday imposed restrictions on the export of Covid rapid antigen testing kits amid several experts warning of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The export of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits... has been put under the restricted category, with immediate effect," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Exporters have to seek a licence or permission from the DGFT for shipping items under the restricted category. Such restrictions are aimed at increasing the domestic availability of the kits.