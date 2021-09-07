India Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Delhi Says Its Covid Vaccine Stock Will Last For 8 More Days

About 1.61 lakh doses of Covaxin and 12.46 lakh doses of Covishield are left in stock. (File)

The stock of Coronavirus vaccine in the national capital will last for another eight days, according to a vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday.

As of Monday morning, 1,61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12,46,420 doses of Covishield are left in stock.

The bulletin noted that 5,43,550 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Sunday.

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Monday, while 32 fresh cases of the infection were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The national capital has not recorded any fatality due to the infection in September so far.

The low number of cases can also be attributed to fewer tests (54,611) conducted on Sunday, PTI reported.

Here are the live updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: