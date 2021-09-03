Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 47,092 Cases On Thursday - Biggest Daily Rise In 2 Months Amid Kerala Surge

The Covid vaccine coverage has crossed the 66 crore mark (File)

India's daily Covid numbers jumped by 12% Thursday as 47,092 infections were detected in 24 hours. It is the biggest single-day rise in two months. 509 deaths were recorded in the same period, the Health Ministry said.

Kerala contributed 32,803 cases or nearly 70% of the new cases and a third of the related deaths.

India's active cases constitute 1.19% of total cases, while the national Covid recovery rate stood at 97.48% Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate was at 2.8%.

The Covid vaccine coverage has crossed the 66 crore mark, with at least one dose in 54% of adults and the required two doses in 16%.

