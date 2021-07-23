Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 35,342 New Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours, Recovery Rate At 97.36%

Covid-19 Cases in India:The country has reported over 3.12 crore cases (File)

India added 35,342 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and added 483 deaths. The recovery rate is at 97.36 per cent. The country has reported over 3.12 crore cases and over 4.19 lakh fatalities so far, the health ministry said.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continued to show a decline. For the 32 straight days Thursday, it remained below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.12 per cent.

Over 54 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of doses administered in the country has exceeded 42.34 crores so far, the health ministry said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

India has set a new milestone with over 42 crore people getting themselves vaccinated against coronavirus. The country registered 35,342 fresh cases and 483 deaths. So far, 4.19 lakh people have died of Covid in the country. India has set a new milestone with over 42 crore people getting themselves vaccinated against coronavirus. The country registered 35,342 fresh cases and 483 deaths. So far, 4.19 lakh people have died of Covid in the country.

Jul 23, 2021 09:19 (IST) Australia Sydney Covid Outbreak A National Emergency As Cases Spike

Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has become a "national emergency," state leaders said Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections.

Jul 23, 2021 08:03 (IST) China Rejects WHO Plan For Second Phase Of COVID-19 Origins Probe

China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said.



Jul 23, 2021 06:42 (IST) Unusual Pus In Liver Detected In Covid-Recovered Patients: Study

The COVID-19 patient treated with steroids developed unusually large and multiple liver abscesses after recovery from infection, said the reports of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today. The COVID-19 patient treated with steroids developed unusually large and multiple liver abscesses after recovery from infection, said the reports of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today.