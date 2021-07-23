Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 35,342 New Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours, Recovery Rate At 97.36%

New Delhi:
India added 35,342 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and added 483 deaths. The recovery rate is at 97.36 per cent. The country has reported over 3.12 crore cases and over 4.19 lakh fatalities so far, the health ministry said.
India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continued to show a decline. For the 32 straight days Thursday, it remained below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.12 per cent.
Over 54 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of doses administered in the country has exceeded 42.34 crores so far, the health ministry said.
Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Coronavirus: 35,342 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, 14.5% lower than yesterday
India has set a new milestone with over 42 crore people getting themselves vaccinated against coronavirus. The country registered 35,342 fresh cases and 483 deaths. So far, 4.19 lakh people have died of Covid in the country.
India has set a new milestone with over 42 crore people getting themselves vaccinated against coronavirus. The country registered 35,342 fresh cases and 483 deaths. So far, 4.19 lakh people have died of Covid in the country.
35,342 fresh COVID-19 cases in India
35,342 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, 14.5% lower than yesterday.
35,342 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, 14.5% lower than yesterday.
Australia Sydney Covid Outbreak A National Emergency As Cases Spike
Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has become a "national emergency," state leaders said Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections.
Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has become a "national emergency," state leaders said Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections.
China Rejects WHO Plan For Second Phase Of COVID-19 Origins Probe
China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said.
Read here
China rejected on Thursday a World Health Organization (WHO) plan for a second phase of an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus, which includes the hypothesis it could have escaped from a Chinese laboratory, a top health official said.
Read here
Unusual Pus In Liver Detected In Covid-Recovered Patients: Study
The COVID-19 patient treated with steroids developed unusually large and multiple liver abscesses after recovery from infection, said the reports of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today.
The COVID-19 patient treated with steroids developed unusually large and multiple liver abscesses after recovery from infection, said the reports of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today.
Congress Moves Privilege Motion Against Minister Over No Oxygen Deaths Remark
Congress leader KC Venugopal moved a privilege motion Thursday against Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for "misleading" the parliament on deaths due to the shortage of oxygen in the country during the second Covid wave.
Congress leader KC Venugopal moved a privilege motion Thursday against Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar for "misleading" the parliament on deaths due to the shortage of oxygen in the country during the second Covid wave.