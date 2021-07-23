35,342 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 14.5% Lower Than Yesterday

Kerala contributed 12,818 cases to the country's daily numbers. The southern state has also reported 44 cases of mosquito-borne Zika virus.

As many as 45,374 cases of Mucormycosis or "Black fungus" have been reported in the country so far and 4,332 patients have died due to the disease, according to the government.

India's death count from Covid could range between 1.3 million to a staggering 5 million, news agency Bloomberg reported, citing the numbers from research models and local authority data. The government has refuted the claims saying that the reports assume that all excess mortality figures are Covid deaths, which is not based on facts and totally fallacious.

Given the robust and statute-based death registration system in India, while some cases could go undetected as per the principles of infectious disease and its management, missing out on the deaths is unlikely, the Union Health Ministry said.

A study by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi has found unusually large and multiple liver abscesses in COVID-19 patients treated with steroids. "During the second wave of the COVID-19, in April-May 2021, a number of COVID-19 patients presented with some unusual manifestations. We saw for the first time in last two months unusually large and multiple liver abscesses in fourteen patients after recovery from COVID-19 infection," said Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Professor Anil Arora.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests), meanwhile, is on a downward curve. For the 32nd straight day it is below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.14 per cent.

Active cases have decreased by 3,881 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 4.05 lakh. Active cases constitute 1.30 per cent of total cases.

Over 42 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, the health ministry said. More than 48.86 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Thursday, it said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said his government is aiming to innoculate 100 per cent of the state's population by mid-August.