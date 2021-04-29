Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Around 1.33 Crore Apply For Covid Vaccination

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Vaccinations will begin on Saturday for everyone above 18 from May 1 (File)

Nearly 1.33 crore people applied for vaccination on Wednesday as the government's dedicated website, CoWIN, opened for registrations today. Those between 18 and 44 can get Covid shots from May 1 (Saturday).

After initial glitches, the CoWIN site was getting almost 27 lakh hits a minute, government sources said. Appointments will be based on slots made available by states and private vaccination centres, they said.

"More Appointment slots will soon be offered. If slots are not currently available, please check again after sometime. We request your patience and understanding," said government sources.

Vaccinations will begin on Saturday for everyone above 18 under a more "liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination".

Meanwhile, India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death count crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Apr 29, 2021 06:04 (IST) Brazil Says Russian Covid Vaccine Carried Live Cold Virus

Tainted batches of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine sent to Brazil carried a live version of a common cold-causing virus, the South American country's health regulator reported in a presentation explaining its decision to ban the drug's import.

Top virologist Angela Rasmussen told AFP the finding "raises questions about the integrity of the manufacturing processes" and could be a safety issue for people with weaker immune systems, if the problem was found to be widespread.

Russia's Gamaleya Institute, which developed the vaccine, has denied the reports.

The issue centers around an "adenovirus vector" -- a virus that normally causes mild respiratory illness but in vaccines is genetically modified so that it cannot replicate, and edited to carry the DNA instructions for human cells to develop the spike protein of the coronavirus.

This in turn trains the human system to be prepared in case it then encounters the real coronavirus.