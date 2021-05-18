Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Centre Drops Plasma Therapy As Treatment For Covid

New Delhi:
Coronavirus Latest Updates:The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997 (File)
Convalescent plasma therapy, widely used in hospitals for treating moderate coronavirus patients, has been dropped from the centre's list of COVID-19 treatments. The national Covid task force took the decision as the experimental procedure was found to be ineffective in reducing the progression of the disease or fatalities.
All the members of the task force, which includes senior officials, scientists and top doctors, were in favour of removing plasma therapy from the treatment guidelines, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death count climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.
The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.
Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases:
J&K High Court Decides To Release Jail Inmates Amid Covid Second Wave
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday decided to release jail inmates in the union territory on 90 days interim bail in view of the Supreme Court directions.
A high-powered committee, headed by High Court Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, took the decision to release all the jail inmates as per the directions of the Supreme Court in March 2020, an official spokesman said.
Mr Magrey directed the J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) to coordinate with the other two members of the Committee to know about the category of convicts and under trials, who can also be released, pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court.
After the completion of this exercise, a report will be placed before the Committee, the spokesman said.
Maharashtra Covid Cases Drop Below 30,000 For First Time Since March-End
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.
This was the lowest single-day count since March 30 when the state had reported 27,918 infections.
According to a health department statement, 516 COVID-19 deaths were also reported, which took the number of fatalities due to the respiratory disease to 82,486.
Of the total deaths, 289 occurred over the past 48 hours, while 227 fatalities took place last week, but were added to the count on Monday, it said.
The statement said 48,211 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 48,74,582.