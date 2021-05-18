Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Centre Drops Plasma Therapy As Treatment For Covid

Coronavirus Latest Updates:The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997 (File)

Convalescent plasma therapy, widely used in hospitals for treating moderate coronavirus patients, has been dropped from the centre's list of COVID-19 treatments. The national Covid task force took the decision as the experimental procedure was found to be ineffective in reducing the progression of the disease or fatalities.

All the members of the task force, which includes senior officials, scientists and top doctors, were in favour of removing plasma therapy from the treatment guidelines, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday with 2,81,386 fresh cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death count climbed to 2,74,390 as 4,106 more people succumbed to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.

May 18, 2021 06:00 (IST) J&K High Court Decides To Release Jail Inmates Amid Covid Second Wave

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Monday decided to release jail inmates in the union territory on 90 days interim bail in view of the Supreme Court directions.

A high-powered committee, headed by High Court Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, took the decision to release all the jail inmates as per the directions of the Supreme Court in March 2020, an official spokesman said.

Mr Magrey directed the J&K Legal Services Authority (JKLSA) to coordinate with the other two members of the Committee to know about the category of convicts and under trials, who can also be released, pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court.

After the completion of this exercise, a report will be placed before the Committee, the spokesman said.