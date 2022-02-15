India Condemns Islamic Nations Group Over 'Muslim Genocide' Comments

The Jeddah-headquartered OIC has 57 member states (Representational)

India has strongly condemned comments on the country's internal affairs by an intergovernmental organisation of largely Muslim-dominated nations, whose member states include Pakistan.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, taking note of hate speeches in Uttarakhand's Haridwar - which is already under police investigation - had expressed concerns over what it called "recent public calls for genocide of Muslims by Hindutva proponents."

In a strongly worded statement, the Foreign Ministry said issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity.

"The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India," the Ministry of External Affairs, or MEA, said in the statement, referring to the Jeddah-headquartered organisation that has 57 member states.

"As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation," India said.

The OIC on its website calls itself "the collective voice of the Muslim world".

India pointed out that this was not the first time the OIC has given a "motivated and misleading statement... on matters pertaining to India."

In tweets by the OIC Secretariat, the Islamic nations grouping had also mentioned about the hijab row in Karnataka, which is being heard in court, and asked the United Nations to look into alleged human rights violation in India linked to Muslims.

In December last year, hate speeches at a religious conclave in Haridwar sparked outrage and condemnation over open calls for genocide and use of weapons against Muslims. A police case has been filed and investigation is on.

Clips from the event -- held from December 17 to 20 -- were circulated on social media and drew sharp criticism from former military chiefs, activists and even international tennis legend Martina Navratilova.