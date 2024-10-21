India, China Breakthrough: LAC Patrolling Pact 'Leading To Disengagement'

The breakthrough came ahead of the BRICS meeting to be held in Russia

India and China have arrived on a patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayas, and it can lead to disengagement and resolution of tension that began with skirmishes in May 2020, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said today.

The breakthrough came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia to attend the BRICS summit tomorrow.

It is understood that the agreement pertains to patrolling in Depsang and Demchok areas, news agency PTI reported.

Though there has been no official announcement, it is expected that PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the informal group of states comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS).

The last meeting of the working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs was held on August 29 in Beijing. The two sides then had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the LAC to narrow down differences and find early resolution of outstanding issues.

It was agreed that restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.