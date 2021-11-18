India, China Agree On Need To Find Early Resolution To Ladakh Stand-Off

The last military-level talks between India and China on the Ladakh stand-off had failed.

India and China agreed on the need to achieve complete disengagement from all the friction points along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector and resolve pending issues, amid an ongoing stand-off between the troops of the two nations in the area.

A statement from the foreign ministry said at the 23rd meeting of the "Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs", the two sides "agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh".

"It was agreed that both sides should hold the next (14th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols," the statement read.

Meanwhile, both sides should "continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident", the ministry said.

The last round of talks between military commanders of India and China on the Ladakh stand-off -- held in October -- had failed. The Army said the Chinese side was not "agreeable" and "could not provide any forward-looking proposals".

A statement from the Chinese military's Western Theater Command said, "India insists on unreasonable and unrealistic demands, adding difficulties to the negotiations".

The ministry statement came as fresh construction by China in Arunachal Pradesh showed up in fresh satellite images.

Satellite images accessed by NDTV shows that China has built a cluster of at least 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh that did not exist in 2019.

The area lies 93 km east of a village built by China in the state. The encroachment -- first reported by NDTV in January -- was confirmed by a Pentagon report just days ago.

India had reacted sharply to that report, saying ''China has undertaken construction activities in the past several years along the border areas, including in the areas that it has illegally occupied over the decades. India has neither accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claims".