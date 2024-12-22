'Don't Confuse India's Independence With Neutrality': S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar called India an "exceptional" nation (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday reiterated India can "never" permit others to have a veto on its choices. Addressing a function in Mumbai virtually, Mr Jaishankar also said "Bharat" - a Sanskrit word that refers to India - will do whatever is right in the national interest and for the global good without being intimidated to "conform".

"Independence should never be confused with neutrality. We will do whatever is right in our national interest and for global good without being intimidated to conform. Bharat can never permit others to have a veto on its choices," he said in his 10-minute video message.

"For too long we were schooled to visualise progress and modernity as a rejection of our heritage and traditions," he added.

Perhaps, this came from an affinity for imported models, or perhaps it was a discomfort with its own practices. But now as the deepening of democracy has thrown up more authentic voices, the country is rediscovering itself and finding again its own persona, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) - China, France, Russia, the UK and the US - currently have the power to veto any decision, except for procedural decisions.

The UNSC, founded in 1945, has 15 members in total, with the remaining 10 being elected non-permanent members who serve two-year terms. Non-permanent members do not have veto power.

India has been calling for reform of the Security Council, including expansion in both its permanent and non-permanent categories, saying the 15-nation Council is not fit for purpose in the 21st century.

France, Russia, the UK and the US have also voiced strong support for India's bid for a permanent UNSC seat.

India An "Exceptional" Nation

S Jaishankar said India is an "exceptional" nation because it is a civilisation state.

"Such a country will only exercise influence when it fully leverages its cultural strengths in the global arena," he said.

"To that it is essential that we ourselves, the younger generation, are fully aware of the value and significance of our heritage. This can be articulated at various levels, but most importantly it should have an impact at the societal level," Mr Jaishankar said.

He also said India will "inevitably" progress but it must do so without losing its "Bharatiyata".

"Only then can we truly emerge as a leading power in a multi-polar world," he said.

The Minister said there was much learning to be gained from India's heritage in a world grappling with "unhealthy habits, stressed lifestyles or recurring climate events".

"But the world will only know when the countrymen take pride in it," Mr Jaishankar said.

India At "Crucial Juncture"

S Jaishankar said India today is poised at a "crucial juncture". On the one hand, he said, the last decade has demonstrated that it has the capabilities, confidence and, most importantly, the commitment to advance development across broad fronts.

It has shown that the age-old problems of poverty, discrimination and lack of opportunities can be indeed addressed," he said.

"On the global stage, it has established itself as an independent power but one committed to global good, especially the well-being of the global south," Mr Jaishankar said.

"At the same time, however, the constraints and limitations that have long been our bane still remain in place. There are viewpoints and ideologies which are more pessimistic and even denigrating of ourselves," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)