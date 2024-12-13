"In Its Own Interest": S Jaishankar Says Bangladesh Must Protect Minorities

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the ruling dispensation of Bangladesh is expected to ensure the safety of minorities.

Speaking during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha amid reports of attacks of Hindus in the neighbouring country, he said the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh is a matter of concern.

His statement comes a day after a student from Bangladesh swam across a river and entered India illegally, while a seventeen-year-old Hindu girl ran through the night and crossed over to the Indian side because she was being targeted for being an ISKCON devotee.

Bangladesh on Tuesday acknowledged 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities, primarily Hindus, following the ouster of then-premier Sheikh Hasina in August.

Interim government head Muhammad Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam also said that 70 people have been arrested in those incidents.

He made the disclosure a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri flagged regrettable incidents of attacks on minorities and conveyed India's concerns, including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities, during his meetings with the Bangladeshi leadership.

In the Parliament, Jaishankar also said that for India to have good relations with Pakistan, the neighbouring country needs to show they are free of terrorists.

Responding to questions on India's Neighbourhood First Policy, he said the development projects, trade volume and exchanges with neighbours, barring Pakistan and China, answers if other countries have an "India first" policy.