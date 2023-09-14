INDIA Bloc To Boycott Some Anchors, TV Shows. List Out Soon

The INDIA Coordination Committee met at Sharad Pawar's house on Wednesday

The Opposition INDIA bloc will boycott a group of television anchors and shows. The leaders will come up with a list of anchors whose debates and shows the Opposition leaders would boycott. In a statement today, the Coordination Committee said its subgroup on media will draw up the names of anchors and shows.

The decision on listing anchors and shows was taken at the first meeting of the INDIA coordination committee held at the home of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

The opposition has repeatedly accused a section of media of hostility. During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress has repeatedly accused a section of the media of giving it meagre coverage.

The people are supporting the Yatra and so is the social media.

But mainstream media "continues to boycott it," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said. Reports said off the record, several leaders had hinted of retaliation.

"It is my allegation that editors have boycotted the yatra. Lakhs are joining the campaign. Will you not show such a huge campaign?" the Rajasthan Chief Minister had said.

In May 2019, the Congress had also boycotted television shows for a month.

"The Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," senior party leader Randeep Surjewala had posted on Twitter, now renamed X.

The Coordination Committee has also decided to begin the process of seat-sharing in view of next year's general elections.