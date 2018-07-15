India-Bahrain Relations In A New Phase: Sushma Swaraj

Today Sushma Swaraj will have a series of meetings with the Bahraini political leadership

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Bahrain, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj talked about the relationship between the two countries and said, it has arrived at a new phase.

"Both India and Bahrain share a glorious past and a dynamic present. The journey that began centuries ago, has arrived at a new phase in its course," she said.

"India and Bahrain share a long relationship lost in the midst of time when a trade existed between Indus Valley and Dilmun Civilisation. Bahrain was a transit point for significant trade route that saw the exports of spices, ivory, timber and gems from India," she added.

On her two-day visit, Ms Swaraj will co-chair the second high joint commission meeting with Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalifa.

Ms Swaraj also inaugurated a new chancellory complex and will address a gathering to the Indian community residing there.

Today, she will have a series of meetings with the Bahraini political leadership. Two to three agreements are expected to be signed during the visit.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "This visit will provide an opportunity to not only cement a strong relationship with Bahrain to identify new areas of cooperation between the two sides. There are 3,50,000 Indians living in Bahrain and 3,000 Indian-owned joint ventures."

Last month, Ms Swaraj undertook a week-long four-nation visit to Italy, France, Luxembourg and Belgium.