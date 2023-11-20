India, Australia Hold 2+2 Dialogue To Deepen Defence, Strategic Ties

Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar met the Australian ministers in Delhi.

India and Australia on Monday held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to step up defence cooperation and deepen the strategic relationship in sectors such as critical minerals and trade and investment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong here as part of the second India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

In a post on X, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, "Ministers will exchange views on deepening multifaceted India-Australia ties, including in areas of defence and security, trade & investment, critical minerals, energy, climate change, S&T, space, education and people to people linkages. Regional and global issues are also on agenda." Ahead of the meeting, Ms Wong and Mr Marles visited the National War Memorial to pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives.

"India and Australia have a long history of military relations - Australian soldiers have fought alongside Indian troops in a number of campaigns, including at Gallipoli," Wong said on X

