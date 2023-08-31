Logo, Joint Action Plan To Be Finalised At INDIA's 2-Day Meet In Mumbai

The 2-day meeting will be held in Mumbai.

In the Opposition meeting in Mumbai today, members of the INDIA alliance are expected to finalise a logo, a coordination committee, and a joint action plan to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Ahead of their third round of discussions, several leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc exuded confidence that they would prove to be a formidable opponent for the government.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

Among the top agendas at the meeting will be choosing a logo for the alliance and also setting up a committee to enhance the coordination between all the member parties.

The opposition alliance is also likely to hold discussions on whether to have a convenor or not and a joint action schedule for the 2024 elections.

Several chief ministers and senior leaders including Mamata Banerjee and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad have already arrived in Mumbai.

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Nitish Kumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will land in Mumbai today, after which all the members will attend a dinner hosted by Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a press conference, NCP leader Sharad Pawar said he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country. He said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within the INDIA alliance.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asked about their PM candidate, said, "India will be our PM face. Our primary concern is to save the country," she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders want this to be the last meeting of the Opposition alliance, so that the parties could start working in their respective states.

The BJP-led Maharashtra government has also announced a 2-day meeting to conduct a review of all the Lok Sabha seats in the state. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.