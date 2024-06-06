'INDIA Alliance Is Voice Of Poor, Deprived, Oppressed': Hemant Soren

Hemant Sore expressed gratitude for the public's support in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the inclusive mission of the INDIA bloc stating that it is the voice of the poor, deprived, oppressed, tribal, Dalit, backwards, and minority communities and this voice will continue to resonate strongly in the Parliament.

Expressing gratitude for the public's support in the Lok Sabha election 2024, Mr Soren said in a post on X, "Heartfelt gratitude and respect to the entire public for this historic support and blessings!"

"Where there's Hemant, there's courage," he added.

The statement came after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results. Following the results, the INDIA alliance held a significant meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

After the INDIA bloc meeting concluded, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanked the people for supporting them and said that the bloc would continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by PM Modi.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Mr Kharge said, "The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate and corruption. This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism and also to save democracy. The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi."

"We will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by BJP's government. This is our decision and we altogether agreed on these points and we will keep up with the promises we have made to the people," Mr Kharge said.

Several INDIA bloc leaders took part in the INDIA bloc meeting held at the Congress President's house.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader KC Venugopal; Kalpana Soren, JMM MLA and wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; Revolutionary Socialist Party leader NK Premachandran.

AAP MP Raghav Chaddha, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Dipankar Bhattacharya and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin were among the leaders who took part in the meeting.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

