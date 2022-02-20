India Advises All Citizens, Students To Leave Ukraine Temporarily

Ukraine is preparing for a possible invasion by Russian forces

India has asked its citizens including students who are living in Ukraine to return if their stay in the east European nation "is not deemed essential". In a tweet today, the Indian embassy in Ukraine said Indian citizens should look for any available commercial or charter flight to get out of the country amid tensions over a possible invasion by Russia.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the India embassy said.

Indians in Ukraine who need information and assistance can also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or MEA, which has set up a dedicated control room. There were reports of people not getting flight tickets earlier this week. India's embassy in Ukraine has a 24-hour helpline.

Last-ditch diplomatic efforts are underway today to prevent what Western powers warn could be the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and a catastrophic European war.

A telephone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine got underway today as planned, news agency AFP tweeted. Russia, according to Western leaders, has more than 150,000 troops along with missile batteries and warships massed around Ukraine, poised to strike.

Vladimir Putin has also stepped up his rhetoric, reiterating demands for written guarantees that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, or NATO, roll back deployments in eastern Europe to positions from decades ago.