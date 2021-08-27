India Achieves Over 90 Lakh Doses Vaccination On A Single Day

Health Ministry has said 62 crore doses have been administered in the country so far. File

India achieved a new milestone in its Covid vaccination drive by administering over 90 lakh doses today, its highest single-day count so far.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to congratulate citizens and said the number of jabs given today has crossed the 90 lakh mark as more doses continue to be administered.

"Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh #COVID19 vaccines until now - and still counting!," the Health Minister tweeted, along with a fingers-crossed emoticon.

Data on the CoWIN portal showed that 93,09,516 vaccine doses had been administered today so far.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had tweeted that the 62 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines had been administered in the country so far.

As per the CoWIN portal, over 14 crore people in the country have received both doses of Covid vaccines.

On August 16, 88.13 lakh vaccine doses had been administered as the country clocked a new milestone.

The pace of vaccination in the country picked up following a policy reversal in June when the centre started providing vaccines free of charge to all above the age of 18 and took back control of vaccination from states.

The centre also started buying 75 per cent of the vaccines produced by companies, including 25 per cent assigned to states. Private hospitals continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs.

Walk-in registrations were also opened up to step up the pace of vaccination in the wake of concerns that digital divide and glitches on the CoWIN portal were proving to be hurdles in the immunisation exercise.