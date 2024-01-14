'INDI Alliance A Soap Opera, Will Keep Entertaining': Himanta Sarma

Himanta Sarma said "Congress committed sins all its life" (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a dig at INDIA bloc and compared it with a soap opera which will keep entertaining people.

He further said that the INDIA Alliance has been formed to oppose just one person, PM Modi.

"INDI Alliance is a soap opera. They will keep providing entertainment. One would be upset in the morning and another in the evening... That alliance is not an organic alliance with any policy. This alliance is against just one person, PM Modi. The alliance has no value or any long-term impact...," he said.

Launching a blistering attack on Congress, Himanta Sarma on Saturday said that the grand old party has committed sins all its life, they made many conspiracies to ensure that Ram Temple is not built.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Sarma said "Congress committed sins all its life, they made many conspiracies to ensure that Ram Temple is not built. Babur is dearer to them, and Congress feels good in going to Babur. But it doesn't feel good to come near Ram. They were a sinner and will remain a sinner."

"The decision to invite them was wrong and only those who have faith in Lord Ram should have been invited. Among Lord Ram and Babur, the Gandhi family will offer obeisance to Babur first," he added.

Further, responding to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar denying the post of Convenor in the INDIA bloc, Assam Chief Minister said that entertainment news will continue to come from the opposition alliance."Nitish at one time said he wanted to be convenor, now he is saying he doesn't want to become one, you will get this entertainment news from the alliance," he added. He also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and said "What justice will the person who does injustice to Ram do to India?

"Earlier, Assam's Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal criticized the Congress party after its leaders declined to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A virtual meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders was conducted on Saturday afternoon to review seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar attended the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders via video conferencing in Mumbai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi attended the meeting via video conferencing in Chennai.

Sharad Pawar said that all the members of the opposition's INDIA bloc agreed to the proposal that the alliance, formed to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, should be headed by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The senior opposition leader said that 'everyone' suggested Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's name for the post of the alliance's convenor. "But the Janata Dal (United) national president's opinion is that the one who is already in charge should continue," Sharad Pawar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)