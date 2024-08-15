5 Big Highlights Of PM Modi's Independence Day Speech

PM Modi made an unequivocal pitch for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered his longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes as he addressed the country from the Red Fort. PM Modi's Independence Day speeches average 82 minutes - longer than any other prime minister in India's history.

Here are five big highlights from PM Modi's speech:

1. Women's Safety

PM Modi, in a veiled attack on the West Bengal government over the rape and murder of a doctor at a Kolkata hospital, said he feels the outrage in society over atrocities against women.

"There is public outrage over atrocities against our mothers and sisters. I feel this outrage. The country, the society, our state governments need to take this seriously. Crimes against women must be probed as soon as possible, those involved in demonic acts must face strict punishment at the earliest, this is necessary to create faith in society," the PM said.

2. Uniform Civil Code

PM Modi made an unequivocal pitch for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which he referred to as a "secular civil code." He argued that the current civil code is "communal" and fosters discrimination by dividing the country along religious lines. "A secular civil code in the country is the need of the hour," he declared, calling it the spirit of the Constitution and a step towards national unity.

3. Bangladesh

Addressing regional stability, PM Modi expressed concern over the political unrest in Bangladesh, particularly the safety of Hindu minorities. He reiterated India's commitment to peace and prosperity in its neighbouring country, hoping for the swift restoration of normalcy. "As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation there gets normal at the earliest," PM Modi said. "The concerns of 140 crore countrymen to ensure the safety of Hindus and minorities there - India always wants our neighbouring countries to walk the path of prosperity and peace."

4. Reforms

PM Modi reiterated his government's dedication to sweeping reforms, which he described as essential for India's growth. "There was an environment of status quo. We had to break that mindset. The common man wanted change, but his dreams were not appreciated and he kept waiting for reforms. We implemented big reforms, for the poor, the middle class, deprived sections of the society and youth," the Prime Minister said.

5 One Nation, One Election

PM Modi also made a fresh pitch for 'one nation, one election' and said extensive consultations have been held across the country on the issue.

"Frequent elections are creating hurdles in the progress of the nation. It has become easy to link any scheme/initiative with elections. There are elections somewhere every three to six months. Every work is linked to elections," PM Modi said. "The nation has to come forward for one nation, one election."

