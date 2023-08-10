Is It The 76th Or 77th Independence Day? We Clear The Doubt

Independence Day 2023: The speech is delivered from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi.

India will be celebrating its Independence Day on August 15. In 1947, India achieved freedom from the British colonial rulers after a long struggle. Independence Day is an occasion to commemorate and remember the sacrifice of freedom fighters who fought for our country's independence. Several institutions and iconic buildings across the country are illuminated in the colours of the national flag on this day. The night before India got its independence, our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru delivered a historic speech titled 'Tryst With Destiny'.

As the day nears, a debate is going on about whether India is celebrating the 76th or 77th Independence Day. Read on to know the correct answer.

India celebrating the 76th or 77th Independence Day in 2023?

The discussion revolves around two assumptions: Should the day be counted from August 15, 1947, when India became an independent nation, or a year later, when it celebrated the first anniversary.

If we count from the day of independence, India will be celebrating 77th anniversary of attaining freedom. But from August 15, 1948, the count comes to 76th Independence Day.

According to government agency Press Information Bureau (PIB), the August 15, 2022 was celebrated as the 76th Independence Day. So, going by the system our government uses, this will be India's 77th Independence Day.

The Red Fort in Delhi becomes the centre of attention in days leading up to the Independence Day celebrations. Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his famous 'Tryst With Destiny' speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Since then, it has become a tradition.

The Red Fort, also known as 'Lal Quila,' stands as a symbol of India's fight for freedom. Its historical significance ranges from being a witness to numerous battles and sacrifices to becoming an emblem of strength. This remarkable edifice has observed some of the most momentous chapters in India's journey towards independence.